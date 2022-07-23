Textbook Question
Find ds/dt when θ = 3π/2 if s = cosθ and dθ/dt = 5.
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Find ds/dt when θ = 3π/2 if s = cosθ and dθ/dt = 5.
Differential Estimates of Change
In Exercises 35–40, write a differential formula that estimates the given change in volume or surface area.
The change in the lateral surface area S = πr√(r² + h²) of a right circular cone when the radius changes from r₀ to r₀ + dr and the height does not change
The general polynomial of degree n has the form
P(x) = aₙxⁿ + aₙ₋₁xⁿ⁻¹ + ... + a₂x² + a₁x + a₀,
where aₙ ≠ 0. Find P'(x).
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 19–40.
f(x) = √(7 + x sec x)
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
𝔂 = x² sin² (2x²)
Derivatives in Differential Form
In Exercises 17–28, find dy.
2y³/² + xy − x = 0