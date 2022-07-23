Differentiability and Continuity on an Interval
Each figure in Exercises 45–50 shows the graph of a function over a closed interval D. At what domain points does the function appear to be
a. differentiable?
Give reasons for your answers.
Differentiability and Continuity on an Interval
Each figure in Exercises 45–50 shows the graph of a function over a closed interval D. At what domain points does the function appear to be
a. differentiable?
Give reasons for your answers.
Quadratic approximations
a. Let Q(x) = b₀ + b₁(x − a) + b₂(x − a)² be a quadratic approximation to f(x) at x = a with these properties:
i. Q(a) = f(a)
ii. Q′(a) = f′(a)
iii. Q″(a) = f″(a).
Determine the coefficients b₀, b₁, and b₂.
Interpreting Derivative Values
Effectiveness of a drug On a scale from 0 to 1, the effectiveness E of a pain-killing drug t hours after entering the bloodstream is displayed in the accompanying figure.
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a. At what times does the effectiveness appear to be increasing? What is true about the derivative at those times?
Differentiability and Continuity on an Interval
Each figure in Exercises 45–50 shows the graph of a function over a closed interval D. At what domain points does the function appear to be
a. differentiable?
Give reasons for your answers.
If the original 24 m edge length x of a cube decreases at the rate of 5 m/min, when x = 3 m at what rate does the cube’s
a. surface area change?
Differentiability and Continuity on an Interval
Each figure in Exercises 45–50 shows the graph of a function over a closed interval D. At what domain points does the function appear to be
a. differentiable?
Give reasons for your answers.