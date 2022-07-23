Differentiability and Continuity on an Interval
Each figure in Exercises 45–50 shows the graph of a function over a closed interval D. At what domain points does the function appear to be
a. differentiable?
Give reasons for your answers.
Differentiability and Continuity on an Interval
Each figure in Exercises 45–50 shows the graph of a function over a closed interval D. At what domain points does the function appear to be
a. differentiable?
Give reasons for your answers.
Find y'' if:
a. y = csc x
Interpreting Derivative Values
Growth of yeast cells In a controlled laboratory experiment, yeast cells are grown in an automated cell culture system that counts the number P of cells present at hourly intervals. The number after t hours is shown in the accompanying figure.
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a. Explain what is meant by the derivative P'(5). What are its units?
Differentiability and Continuity on an Interval
Each figure in Exercises 45–50 shows the graph of a function over a closed interval D. At what domain points does the function appear to be
a. differentiable?
Give reasons for your answers.
If the original 24 m edge length x of a cube decreases at the rate of 5 m/min, when x = 3 m at what rate does the cube’s
a. surface area change?
Differentiability and Continuity on an Interval
Each figure in Exercises 45–50 shows the graph of a function over a closed interval D. At what domain points does the function appear to be
a. differentiable?
Give reasons for your answers.