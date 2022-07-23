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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.2.41
Chapter 3, Problem 3.2.41

In Exercises 41–44, determine whether the piecewise-defined function is differentiable at x = 0.


f(x) = { 2x − 1, x ≥ 0
x² + 2x + 7, x < 0

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, check the continuity of the function at x = 0. Evaluate the left-hand limit and the right-hand limit of f(x) as x approaches 0. For x ≥ 0, f(x) = 2x - 1, so the right-hand limit as x approaches 0 is f(0) = 2(0) - 1 = -1. For x < 0, f(x) = x² + 2x + 7, so the left-hand limit as x approaches 0 is f(0) = 0² + 2(0) + 7 = 7.
Since the left-hand limit (7) and the right-hand limit (-1) are not equal, the function is not continuous at x = 0. A function must be continuous at a point to be differentiable there.
Even though the function is not continuous at x = 0, let's check the derivatives from both sides for completeness. For x ≥ 0, the derivative of f(x) = 2x - 1 is f'(x) = 2.
For x < 0, the derivative of f(x) = x² + 2x + 7 is f'(x) = 2x + 2. Evaluate this derivative as x approaches 0 from the left, which gives f'(0) = 2(0) + 2 = 2.
Since the function is not continuous at x = 0, it cannot be differentiable at that point, even though the derivatives from both sides are equal. Differentiability requires continuity at the point in question.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Piecewise Functions

A piecewise function is defined by different expressions based on the input value. In this case, the function f(x) has two distinct formulas: one for x greater than or equal to 0 and another for x less than 0. Understanding how to evaluate and analyze these functions at specific points is crucial for determining properties like continuity and differentiability.
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Piecewise Functions

Differentiability

A function is differentiable at a point if it has a defined derivative at that point, which means the function must be continuous and have a consistent slope from both sides. To check differentiability at x = 0, we need to ensure that the left-hand derivative (from x < 0) and the right-hand derivative (from x ≥ 0) are equal. If they differ, the function is not differentiable at that point.
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Finding Differentials

Continuity

Continuity at a point means that the function's value at that point matches the limit of the function as it approaches that point from both sides. For f(x) to be differentiable at x = 0, it must first be continuous there. This involves checking that the values of the two pieces of the function agree at x = 0, ensuring no jumps or breaks in the graph.
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Intro to Continuity
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 41–44, determine whether the piecewise-defined function is differentiable at x = 0.


g(x) = { 2x − x³ − 1, x ≥ 0

x − (1 / (x + 1)), x < 0

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 5–10, find an equation for the tangent line to the curve at the given point. Then sketch the curve and tangent line together.


y = (1 / x²), (−1, 1)

209
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Textbook Question

Derivative Calculations


In Exercises 1–8, given y = f(u) and u = g(x), find dy/dx = f'(g(x)) g'(x).


y = cos u, u = −x/3

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Textbook Question

Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.


𝔂 = (x + 1)² (x² + 2x)

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Textbook Question

The best quantity to order One of the formulas for inventory management says that the average weekly cost of ordering, paying for, and holding merchandise is

A(q) = (km / q) + cm + (hq / 2),

where q is the quantity you order when things run low (shoes, TVs, brooms, or whatever the item might be); k is the cost of placing an order (the same, no matter how often you order); c is the cost of one item (a constant); m is the number of items sold each week (a constant); and h is the weekly holding cost per item (a constant that takes into account things such as space, utilities, insurance, and security).

Find dA/dq and d²A/dq².

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Textbook Question

Slopes and Tangent Lines


In Exercises 1–4, use the grid and a straight edge to make a rough estimate of the slope of the curve (in y-units per x-unit) at the points P₁ and P₂.


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