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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.6.4
Chapter 3, Problem 3.6.4

Derivative Calculations


In Exercises 1–8, given y = f(u) and u = g(x), find dy/dx = f'(g(x)) g'(x).


y = cos u, u = −x/3

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, identify the functions involved: y = cos(u) and u = -x/3. We need to find dy/dx using the chain rule.
The chain rule states that dy/dx = f'(u) * g'(x), where f(u) = cos(u) and u = g(x) = -x/3.
Calculate f'(u). Since y = cos(u), the derivative f'(u) with respect to u is -sin(u).
Next, calculate g'(x). Since u = -x/3, the derivative g'(x) with respect to x is -1/3.
Combine the derivatives using the chain rule: dy/dx = f'(u) * g'(x) = (-sin(u)) * (-1/3). Substitute u = -x/3 into the expression to get dy/dx = (1/3)sin(-x/3).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chain Rule

The chain rule is a fundamental differentiation technique used when dealing with composite functions. It states that if you have a function y = f(u) and u = g(x), then the derivative dy/dx is found by multiplying the derivative of the outer function f'(u) by the derivative of the inner function g'(x). This allows us to differentiate complex functions by breaking them down into simpler parts.
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Intro to the Chain Rule

Derivative of Trigonometric Functions

Understanding the derivatives of trigonometric functions is crucial for solving calculus problems involving these functions. For example, the derivative of cos(u) with respect to u is -sin(u). This knowledge is essential when applying the chain rule to differentiate composite functions involving trigonometric expressions.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Differentiation of Linear Functions

Differentiating linear functions is straightforward, as the derivative of a linear function ax + b is simply the constant a. In the given problem, u = -x/3 is a linear function, and its derivative with respect to x is -1/3. This derivative is used in conjunction with the chain rule to find dy/dx for the composite function y = cos(u).
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Linearization
Related Practice
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Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.


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The best quantity to order One of the formulas for inventory management says that the average weekly cost of ordering, paying for, and holding merchandise is

A(q) = (km / q) + cm + (hq / 2),

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