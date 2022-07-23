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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.1.8
Chapter 3, Problem 3.1.8

In Exercises 5–10, find an equation for the tangent line to the curve at the given point. Then sketch the curve and tangent line together.


y = (1 / x²), (−1, 1)

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1
First, identify the function given: \( y = \frac{1}{x^2} \). We need to find the derivative of this function to determine the slope of the tangent line at the given point.
To find the derivative, use the power rule. Rewrite the function as \( y = x^{-2} \) and differentiate: \( \frac{dy}{dx} = -2x^{-3} \).
Evaluate the derivative at the given point \((-1, 1)\) to find the slope of the tangent line. Substitute \( x = -1 \) into the derivative: \( \frac{dy}{dx} = -2(-1)^{-3} \).
With the slope calculated, use the point-slope form of a line equation: \( y - y_1 = m(x - x_1) \), where \( m \) is the slope and \((x_1, y_1)\) is the point \((-1, 1)\).
Substitute the slope and the point into the point-slope form to get the equation of the tangent line. Simplify the equation to express it in the form \( y = mx + b \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative

The derivative of a function at a point provides the slope of the tangent line to the curve at that point. For the function y = (1/x²), the derivative can be found using the power rule, which helps determine how the function changes with respect to x. Calculating the derivative is essential for finding the equation of the tangent line.
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Derivatives

Point-Slope Form

The point-slope form of a line equation is used to write the equation of a tangent line once the slope is known. It is expressed as y - y₁ = m(x - x₁), where m is the slope and (x₁, y₁) is a point on the line. This form is particularly useful for constructing the tangent line equation using the slope from the derivative and the given point.
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Sketching Curves and Tangent Lines

Sketching involves visually representing the function and its tangent line on a graph. Understanding the behavior of the function y = (1/x²) and its derivative helps in accurately plotting the curve and the tangent line at the point (-1, 1). This visualization aids in comprehending the relationship between the function and its tangent line.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Derivative Calculations


In Exercises 1–12, find the first and second derivatives.


y = x³/3 + x²/2 + x/4

265
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Textbook Question

In Exercises 41–44, determine whether the piecewise-defined function is differentiable at x = 0.


g(x) = { 2x − x³ − 1, x ≥ 0

x − (1 / (x + 1)), x < 0

306
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Textbook Question

Derivative Calculations


In Exercises 1–8, given y = f(u) and u = g(x), find dy/dx = f'(g(x)) g'(x).


y = cos u, u = −x/3

263
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Textbook Question

In Exercises 41–44, determine whether the piecewise-defined function is differentiable at x = 0.


f(x) = { 2x − 1, x ≥ 0

x² + 2x + 7, x < 0

198
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Textbook Question

The best quantity to order One of the formulas for inventory management says that the average weekly cost of ordering, paying for, and holding merchandise is

A(q) = (km / q) + cm + (hq / 2),

where q is the quantity you order when things run low (shoes, TVs, brooms, or whatever the item might be); k is the cost of placing an order (the same, no matter how often you order); c is the cost of one item (a constant); m is the number of items sold each week (a constant); and h is the weekly holding cost per item (a constant that takes into account things such as space, utilities, insurance, and security).

Find dA/dq and d²A/dq².

155
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Textbook Question

Slopes and Tangent Lines


In Exercises 1–4, use the grid and a straight edge to make a rough estimate of the slope of the curve (in y-units per x-unit) at the points P₁ and P₂.


256
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