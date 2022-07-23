Derivative Calculations
In Exercises 1–12, find the first and second derivatives.
y = x³/3 + x²/2 + x/4
Derivative Calculations
In Exercises 1–12, find the first and second derivatives.
y = x³/3 + x²/2 + x/4
In Exercises 41–44, determine whether the piecewise-defined function is differentiable at x = 0.
g(x) = { 2x − x³ − 1, x ≥ 0
x − (1 / (x + 1)), x < 0
Derivative Calculations
In Exercises 1–8, given y = f(u) and u = g(x), find dy/dx = f'(g(x)) g'(x).
y = cos u, u = −x/3
In Exercises 41–44, determine whether the piecewise-defined function is differentiable at x = 0.
f(x) = { 2x − 1, x ≥ 0
x² + 2x + 7, x < 0
The best quantity to order One of the formulas for inventory management says that the average weekly cost of ordering, paying for, and holding merchandise is
A(q) = (km / q) + cm + (hq / 2),
where q is the quantity you order when things run low (shoes, TVs, brooms, or whatever the item might be); k is the cost of placing an order (the same, no matter how often you order); c is the cost of one item (a constant); m is the number of items sold each week (a constant); and h is the weekly holding cost per item (a constant that takes into account things such as space, utilities, insurance, and security).
Find dA/dq and d²A/dq².
Slopes and Tangent Lines
In Exercises 1–4, use the grid and a straight edge to make a rough estimate of the slope of the curve (in y-units per x-unit) at the points P₁ and P₂.