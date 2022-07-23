Find the first and second derivatives of the functions in Exercises 33–38.
w = ((1 + 3z) / 3z) (3 − z)
Find the first and second derivatives of the functions in Exercises 33–38.
w = ((1 + 3z) / 3z) (3 − z)
A balloon and a bicycle A balloon is rising vertically above a level, straight road at a constant rate of 1 ft/sec. Just when the balloon is 65 ft above the ground, a bicycle moving at a constant rate of 17 ft/sec passes under it. How fast is the distance s(t) between the bicycle and the balloon increasing 3 sec later?
Second Derivatives
In Exercises 19–26, use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx and then d²y/dx². Write the solutions in terms of x and y only.
y² – 2x = 1 – 2y
In Exercises 53 and 54, find dr/ds.
2rs - r - s + s² = -3
____
Find the linearization of ƒ(x) = 2/ (1 - x) + √1 + x - 3.1 at x = 0.
In Exercises 51 and 52, find dp/dq.
p³ + 4pq - 3q² = 2