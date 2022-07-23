Product Rule

The product rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to find the derivative of a product of two functions. If you have two functions, u(z) and v(z), the derivative of their product is given by (u'v + uv'). This rule is essential when differentiating expressions where two functions are multiplied together, as seen in the given function w = ((1 + 3z) / 3z) (3 − z).