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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.3.37
Chapter 3, Problem 3.3.37

Find the first and second derivatives of the functions in Exercises 33–38.


w = ((1 + 3z) / 3z) (3 − z)

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Step 1: Begin by simplifying the function w = ((1 + 3z) / 3z) (3 − z). Distribute the terms to express w as a single fraction or polynomial if possible.
Step 2: Once simplified, apply the product rule to find the first derivative. The product rule states that if you have a function w = u(z) * v(z), then the derivative w' = u'(z) * v(z) + u(z) * v'(z). Identify u(z) and v(z) from your expression.
Step 3: Calculate the derivatives u'(z) and v'(z) separately. For u(z) = (1 + 3z) / 3z, use the quotient rule: if u(z) = f(z)/g(z), then u'(z) = (f'(z)g(z) - f(z)g'(z)) / (g(z))^2. For v(z) = (3 - z), simply find the derivative with respect to z.
Step 4: Substitute u'(z), v(z), u(z), and v'(z) back into the product rule formula to find the first derivative w'. Simplify the expression if necessary.
Step 5: To find the second derivative, differentiate w' with respect to z again. Use the appropriate rules (product, quotient, or chain rule) as needed, and simplify the resulting expression to obtain the second derivative.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Product Rule

The product rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to find the derivative of a product of two functions. If you have two functions, u(z) and v(z), the derivative of their product is given by (u'v + uv'). This rule is essential when differentiating expressions where two functions are multiplied together, as seen in the given function w = ((1 + 3z) / 3z) (3 − z).
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The Product Rule

Quotient Rule

The quotient rule is used to differentiate functions that are ratios of two differentiable functions. For a function expressed as a quotient u(z)/v(z), the derivative is (v(z)u'(z) - u(z)v'(z)) / (v(z))^2. This rule is crucial for finding the derivative of the first part of the given function, (1 + 3z) / 3z, which is a quotient.
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The Quotient Rule

Chain Rule

The chain rule is a method for differentiating composite functions. If a function y = f(g(z)) is composed of two functions, the derivative is f'(g(z)) * g'(z). This rule is important when dealing with nested functions, ensuring that each layer of the function is correctly differentiated, which may be necessary when simplifying the derivatives of the given function.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Second Derivatives


In Exercises 19–26, use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx and then d²y/dx². Write the solutions in terms of x and y only.


x²/³ + y²/³ = 1

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Textbook Question

A balloon and a bicycle A balloon is rising vertically above a level, straight road at a constant rate of 1 ft/sec. Just when the balloon is 65 ft above the ground, a bicycle moving at a constant rate of 17 ft/sec passes under it. How fast is the distance s(t) between the bicycle and the balloon increasing 3 sec later?

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Textbook Question

Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.

_____

𝔂 = / x² + x

√ x²

360
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Textbook Question

Second Derivatives


In Exercises 19–26, use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx and then d²y/dx². Write the solutions in terms of x and y only.


y² – 2x = 1 – 2y

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 53 and 54, find dr/ds.


2rs - r - s + s² = -3

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 51 and 52, find dp/dq.


p³ + 4pq - 3q² = 2

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