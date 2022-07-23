If r = sin(f(t)), f(0) = π/3, and f'(0) = 4, then what is dr/dt at t = 0?
The devil’s curve (Gabriel Cramer, 1750) Find the slopes of the devil’s curve y⁴ – 4y² = x⁴ – 9x² at the four indicated points.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Implicit Differentiation
Finding Slopes at Specific Points
Critical Points and Behavior of Curves
Moving along a parabola A particle moves along the parabola y = x² in the first quadrant in such a way that its x-coordinate (measured in meters) increases at a steady 10 m/sec. How fast is the angle of inclination θ of the line joining the particle to the origin changing when x = 3 m?
In Exercises 83–88, find equations for the lines that are tangent, and the lines that are normal, to the curve at the given point.
xy + 2x - 5y = 2, (3, 2)
Differentiating Implicitly
Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx in Exercises 1–14.
x²(x – y)² = x² – y²
In Exercises 83–88, find equations for the lines that are tangent, and the lines that are normal, to the curve at the given point.
x³/² + 2y³/² = 17, (1, 4)
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
𝔂 = (θ² + sec θ + 1)³