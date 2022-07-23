Textbook Question
Finding Derivative Values
In Exercises 67–72, find the value of (f ∘ g)' at the given value of x.
f(u) = cot(πu/10), u = g(x) = 5√x, x = 1
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Finding Derivative Values
In Exercises 67–72, find the value of (f ∘ g)' at the given value of x.
f(u) = cot(πu/10), u = g(x) = 5√x, x = 1
If r = sin(f(t)), f(0) = π/3, and f'(0) = 4, then what is dr/dt at t = 0?
In Exercises 83–88, find equations for the lines that are tangent, and the lines that are normal, to the curve at the given point.
xy + 2x - 5y = 2, (3, 2)
The devil’s curve (Gabriel Cramer, 1750) Find the slopes of the devil’s curve y⁴ – 4y² = x⁴ – 9x² at the four indicated points.
In Exercises 83–88, find equations for the lines that are tangent, and the lines that are normal, to the curve at the given point.
x³/² + 2y³/² = 17, (1, 4)
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
𝔂 = (θ² + sec θ + 1)³