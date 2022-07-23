Textbook Question
Second Derivatives
In Exercises 19–26, use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx and then d²y/dx². Write the solutions in terms of x and y only.
x²/³ + y²/³ = 1
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Second Derivatives
In Exercises 19–26, use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx and then d²y/dx². Write the solutions in terms of x and y only.
x²/³ + y²/³ = 1
Find the first and second derivatives of the functions in Exercises 33–38.
w = ((1 + 3z) / 3z) (3 − z)
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
_____
𝔂 = / x² + x
√ x²
Derivative Calculations
In Exercises 1–12, find the first and second derivatives.
y = 6x² − 10x − 5x⁻²
Second Derivatives
In Exercises 19–26, use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx and then d²y/dx². Write the solutions in terms of x and y only.
y² – 2x = 1 – 2y
In Exercises 51 and 52, find dp/dq.
p³ + 4pq - 3q² = 2