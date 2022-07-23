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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.6.68
Chapter 3, Problem 3.6.68

Finding Derivative Values


In Exercises 67–72, find the value of (f ∘ g)' at the given value of x.


f(u) = 1 − (1/u), u = g(x) = (1 / (1 − x)), x = −1

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand that you need to find the derivative of the composition of two functions, (f ∘ g)(x), which is f(g(x)).
Identify the functions involved: f(u) = 1 - (1/u) and g(x) = 1 / (1 - x).
Apply the chain rule for derivatives, which states that the derivative of a composition of functions (f ∘ g)'(x) is f'(g(x)) * g'(x).
Calculate g'(x) by differentiating g(x) = 1 / (1 - x). Use the quotient rule or recognize it as a power function to find g'(x).
Calculate f'(u) by differentiating f(u) = 1 - (1/u). Use the power rule to find f'(u). Then evaluate f'(g(x)) at x = -1 using the values obtained from the previous steps.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chain Rule

The Chain Rule is a fundamental theorem in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if you have a function f(g(x)), the derivative can be found by multiplying the derivative of the outer function f with the derivative of the inner function g. This rule is essential for finding the derivative of functions where one function is nested within another.
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Intro to the Chain Rule

Composite Functions

A composite function is formed when one function is applied to the result of another function, denoted as f(g(x)). Understanding how to work with composite functions is crucial for applying the Chain Rule effectively. In this problem, f(u) and g(x) are composite, where g(x) serves as the input for f.
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Evaluate Composite Functions - Special Cases

Evaluating Derivatives

Evaluating derivatives involves calculating the slope of a function at a specific point. In this context, after applying the Chain Rule, you will need to substitute the given value of x into the derivative expression to find the specific value of (f ∘ g)' at that point. This step is critical for obtaining the final answer.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Tangent line to y = √x Does any tangent line to the curve y = √x cross the x-axis at x = −1? If so, find an equation for the line and the point of tangency. If not, why not?

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Textbook Question

Derivatives


In Exercises 1–18, find dy/dx.


f(x) = x³ sin x cos x

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.


y = 4 sin(√(1 + √t))

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Derivatives


In Exercises 27–32, find dp/dq.


p = (q sin q) / (q² − 1)

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Textbook Question

Tangent Lines


In Exercises 35–38, graph the curves over the given intervals, together with their tangent lines at the given values of x. Label each curve and tangent line with its equation.


y = sin x, −3π/2 ≤ x ≤ 2π

x = −π, 0, 3π/2

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 5–10, find an equation for the tangent line to the curve at the given point. Then sketch the curve and tangent line together.


y = 4 − x², (−1, 3)

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