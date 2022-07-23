Textbook Question
Tangent line to y = √x Does any tangent line to the curve y = √x cross the x-axis at x = −1? If so, find an equation for the line and the point of tangency. If not, why not?
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Tangent line to y = √x Does any tangent line to the curve y = √x cross the x-axis at x = −1? If so, find an equation for the line and the point of tangency. If not, why not?
Derivatives
In Exercises 1–18, find dy/dx.
f(x) = x³ sin x cos x
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = 4 sin(√(1 + √t))
Derivatives
In Exercises 27–32, find dp/dq.
p = (q sin q) / (q² − 1)
Tangent Lines
In Exercises 35–38, graph the curves over the given intervals, together with their tangent lines at the given values of x. Label each curve and tangent line with its equation.
y = sin x, −3π/2 ≤ x ≤ 2π
x = −π, 0, 3π/2
In Exercises 5–10, find an equation for the tangent line to the curve at the given point. Then sketch the curve and tangent line together.
y = 4 − x², (−1, 3)