Textbook Question
Show that the linearization of f(x) = (1 + x)ᵏ at x = 0 is L(x) = 1 + kx.
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Show that the linearization of f(x) = (1 + x)ᵏ at x = 0 is L(x) = 1 + kx.
Find ds/dt when θ = 3π/2 if s = cosθ and dθ/dt = 5.
Using the Alternative Formula for Derivatives
Use the formula
f'(x) = lim (z → x) (f(z) − f(x)) / (z − x)
to find the derivative of the functions in Exercises 23–26.
g(x) = 1 + √x
The general polynomial of degree n has the form
P(x) = aₙxⁿ + aₙ₋₁xⁿ⁻¹ + ... + a₂x² + a₁x + a₀,
where aₙ ≠ 0. Find P'(x).
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
𝔂 = x² sin² (2x²)
Find the derivatives of all orders of the functions in Exercises 29–32.
y = x⁵ / 120