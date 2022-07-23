114. Parabolas
b. When is the parabola concave up? Concave down?
114. Parabolas
b. When is the parabola concave up? Concave down?
Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
-sec²(3x/2)
Theory and Examples
In Exercises 51 and 52, give reasons for your answers.
Let f(x) = |x³ − 9x|.
b. Does f'(3) exist?
Theory and Examples
Sketch the graph of a differentiable function y = f(x) that has a local maximum at (1, 1) and a local minimum at (3, 3).
Analyzing Functions from Derivatives
Answer the following questions about the functions whose derivatives are given in Exercises 1–14:
b. On what open intervals is f increasing or decreasing?
f′(x) = (x − 1)(x + 2)(x − 3)
Finding displacement from an antiderivative of velocity
a. Suppose that the velocity of a body moving along the s-axis is
ds/dt = v = 9.8t − 3.
iii. Now find the body’s displacement from t = 1 to t = 3 given that s = s₀ when t = 0.