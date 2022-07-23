35. Determine the dimensions of the rectangle of largest area that can be inscribed in the right triangle shown in the accompanying figure.
22. A window is in the form of a rectangle surmounted by a semicircle. The rectangle is of clear glass, whereas the semicircle is of tinted glass that transmits only half as much light per unit area as clear glass does. The total perimeter is fixed. Find the proportions of the window that will admit the most light. Neglect the thickness of the frame.
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Key Concepts
Perimeter Constraint
Area Optimization
Light Transmission Properties
Finding Critical Points
In Exercises 41–50, determine all critical points and all domain endpoints for each function.
f(x) = x(4 − x)³
110. Suppose the derivative of the function y = f(x) is
y'=(x-1)^22(x-2)(x-4).
At what points, if any, does the graph of f have a local minimum, local maximum, or
point of inflection?
Finding Functions from Derivatives
In Exercises 37–40, find the function with the given derivative whose graph passes through the point P.
f'(x) = 2x − 1, P(0,0)
Checking the Mean Value Theorem
Which of the functions in Exercises 7–12 satisfy the hypotheses of the Mean Value Theorem on the given interval, and which do not? Give reasons for your answers.
f(x) = x⁴ᐟ⁵, [0, 1]
Find values of a and b such that the function
ƒ(𝓍) = (a𝓍 + b) / 𝓍² ―1)
has a local extreme value of 1 at 𝓍 = 3. Is this extreme value a local maximum or a local minimum? Give reasons for your answer.