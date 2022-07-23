Identify the inflection points and local maxima and minima of the functions graphed in Exercises 1–8. Identify the open intervals on which the functions are differentiable and the graphs are concave up and concave down.
8. y = 2cosx - √2x, -π≤x≤3π/2
Identify the inflection points and local maxima and minima of the functions graphed in Exercises 1–8. Identify the open intervals on which the functions are differentiable and the graphs are concave up and concave down.
8. y = 2cosx - √2x, -π≤x≤3π/2
26. Constructing cylinders Compare the answers to the following two construction problems.
a. A rectangular sheet of perimeter 36 cm and dimensions x cm by y cm is to be rolled into a cylinder as shown in part (a) of the figure. What values of x and y give the largest volume?
b. The same sheet is to be revolved about one of the sides of length y to sweep out the cylinder as shown in part (b) of the figure. What values of x and y give the largest volume?
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Theory and Examples
In Exercises 53 and 54, show that the function has neither an absolute minimum nor an absolute maximum on its natural domain.
y = x¹¹ + x³ + x − 5
10. Catching rainwater A 1125 ft^3 open-top rectangular tank with a square base x ft on a side and y ft deep is to be built with its top flush with the ground to catch runoff water. The costs associated with the tank involve not only the material from which the tank is made but also an excavation charge proportional to the product xy.
a. If the total cost is c=5(x^2+4xy) + 10xy, what values of x and y will minimize it?
b. Give a possible scenario for the cost function in part (a).
Absolute Extrema on Finite Closed Intervals
In Exercises 37–40, find the function’s absolute maximum and minimum values and say where they occur.
g(θ) = θ³ᐟ⁵, −32 ≤ θ ≤ 1
Applications
A marathoner ran the 26.2-mi New York City Marathon in 2.2 hours. Show that at least twice the marathoner was running at exactly 11 mph, assuming the initial and final speeds are zero.