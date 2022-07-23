113. If b, c, and d are constants, for what value of b will the curve y = x^3 + bx^2 + cx + d have a
point of inflection at x = 1? Give reasons for your answer.
113. If b, c, and d are constants, for what value of b will the curve y = x^3 + bx^2 + cx + d have a
point of inflection at x = 1? Give reasons for your answer.
Root Finding
2. Use Newton's method to estimate the one real solution of x^3 +3x + 1 = 0. Start with x_0 = 0 and then find x_2.
Finding Extrema from Graphs
In Exercises 11–14, match the table with a graph.
99. In Exercises 99 and 100, the graph of f' is given. Determine x-values corresponding to inflection points for the graph of f.
Finding Critical Points
In Exercises 41–50, determine all critical points and all domain endpoints for each function.
g(x) = √(2x − x²)
Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(2x³ − 5x + 7) dx