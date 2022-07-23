113. If b, c, and d are constants, for what value of b will the curve y = x^3 + bx^2 + cx + d have a
point of inflection at x = 1? Give reasons for your answer.
113. If b, c, and d are constants, for what value of b will the curve y = x^3 + bx^2 + cx + d have a
point of inflection at x = 1? Give reasons for your answer.
Checking the Mean Value Theorem
Which of the functions in Exercises 7–12 satisfy the hypotheses of the Mean Value Theorem on the given interval, and which do not? Give reasons for your answers.
f(x) = {2x − 3, 0 ≤ x ≤ 2
6x − x² − 7, 2 < x ≤ 3
Finding Extrema from Graphs
In Exercises 11–14, match the table with a graph.
Finding Extrema from Graphs
In Exercises 7–10, find the absolute extreme values and where they occur.
Each of Exercises 67–88 gives the first derivative of a continuous function y=f(x). Find y'' and then use Steps 2–4 of the graphing procedure described in this section to sketch the general shape of the graph of f.
82. y' = sin t, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 2π
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
dr/dθ = −π sin (πθ), r(0) = 0