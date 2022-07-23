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Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 4 - Applications of DerivativesProblem 4.4.82
Chapter 4, Problem 4.4.82

Each of Exercises 67–88 gives the first derivative of a continuous function y=f(x). Find y'' and then use Steps 2–4 of the graphing procedure described in this section to sketch the general shape of the graph of f.
82. y' = sin t, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 2π

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Step 1: To find the second derivative y'', differentiate y' = sin(t) with respect to t. Use the derivative rule for sine: d/dt[sin(t)] = cos(t). This gives y'' = cos(t).
Step 2: Analyze the critical points of y' = sin(t) by finding where y' = 0. Solve sin(t) = 0 for t in the interval [0, 2π]. The solutions are t = 0, π, and 2π.
Step 3: Determine the intervals where y' is positive or negative. Since sin(t) is positive on (0, π) and negative on (π, 2π), this indicates where the function f(x) is increasing or decreasing.
Step 4: Analyze the concavity of f(x) using y'' = cos(t). Find where y'' = 0 by solving cos(t) = 0. The solutions are t = π/2 and 3π/2. Use test intervals to determine where y'' > 0 (concave up) and y'' < 0 (concave down).
Step 5: Combine the information from Steps 2–4 to sketch the general shape of the graph of f(x). Mark the critical points, intervals of increase/decrease, and concavity changes to create a rough sketch of the function.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

First Derivative

The first derivative of a function, denoted as f'(x) or y', represents the rate of change of the function with respect to its variable. It provides information about the slope of the tangent line to the graph of the function at any given point. In this case, y' = sin(t) indicates how the function f(t) changes as t varies from 0 to 2π.
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The First Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema

Second Derivative

The second derivative, denoted as f''(x) or y'', is the derivative of the first derivative. It measures the rate of change of the first derivative, providing insights into the concavity of the function. A positive second derivative indicates that the function is concave up, while a negative second derivative indicates concave down. For the given problem, finding y'' involves differentiating y' = sin(t).
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The Second Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema

Graphing Procedure

The graphing procedure involves analyzing the first and second derivatives to sketch the general shape of the function. Steps typically include identifying critical points where the first derivative is zero or undefined, determining intervals of increase or decrease, and using the second derivative to assess concavity. This systematic approach helps in visualizing the behavior of the function f(t) based on its derivatives.
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Graphing The Derivative
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify the inflection points and local maxima and minima of the functions graphed in Exercises 1–8. Identify the open intervals on which the functions are differentiable and the graphs are concave up and concave down.

8. y = 2cosx - √2x, -π≤x≤3π/2

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Textbook Question

113. If b, c, and d are constants, for what value of b will the curve y = x^3 + bx^2 + cx + d have a

point of inflection at x = 1? Give reasons for your answer.

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Textbook Question

Finding Extrema from Graphs


In Exercises 11–14, match the table with a graph.


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Textbook Question

Finding Extrema from Graphs


In Exercises 7–10, find the absolute extreme values and where they occur.


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Textbook Question

99. In Exercises 99 and 100, the graph of f' is given. Determine x-values corresponding to inflection points for the graph of f.

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Textbook Question

Initial Value Problems


Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.


dr/dθ = −π sin (πθ), r(0) = 0

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