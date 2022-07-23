Identify the inflection points and local maxima and minima of the functions graphed in Exercises 1–8. Identify the open intervals on which the functions are differentiable and the graphs are concave up and concave down.
8. y = 2cosx - √2x, -π≤x≤3π/2
Identify the inflection points and local maxima and minima of the functions graphed in Exercises 1–8. Identify the open intervals on which the functions are differentiable and the graphs are concave up and concave down.
8. y = 2cosx - √2x, -π≤x≤3π/2
113. If b, c, and d are constants, for what value of b will the curve y = x^3 + bx^2 + cx + d have a
point of inflection at x = 1? Give reasons for your answer.
Finding Extrema from Graphs
In Exercises 11–14, match the table with a graph.
Finding Extrema from Graphs
In Exercises 7–10, find the absolute extreme values and where they occur.
99. In Exercises 99 and 100, the graph of f' is given. Determine x-values corresponding to inflection points for the graph of f.
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
dr/dθ = −π sin (πθ), r(0) = 0