Sketch the graphs of the rational functions in Exercises 53–60.
𝓍²
y = ------------------
𝓍² ― 4
Sketch the graphs of the rational functions in Exercises 53–60.
𝓍²
y = ------------------
𝓍² ― 4
Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(x + 1) dx
Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫7sin(θ/3) dθ
Checking the Mean Value Theorem
Which of the functions in Exercises 7–12 satisfy the hypotheses of the Mean Value Theorem on the given interval, and which do not? Give reasons for your answers.
f(x) = {x² − x, −2 ≤ x ≤−1
2x² − 3x − 3, −1 < x ≤ 0
Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫2x(1 − x⁻³) dx
Checking the Mean Value Theorem
Which of the functions in Exercises 7–12 satisfy the hypotheses of the Mean Value Theorem on the given interval, and which do not? Give reasons for your answers.
f(x) = x²ᐟ³, [−1, 8]