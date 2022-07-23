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Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 4 - Applications of DerivativesProblem 4.7.31
Chapter 4, Problem 4.7.31

Finding Indefinite Integrals


In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.


∫2x(1 − x⁻³) dx

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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Sketch the graphs of the rational functions in Exercises 53–60.


𝓍²

y = ------------------

𝓍² ― 4

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Textbook Question

Checking the Mean Value Theorem


Which of the functions in Exercises 7–12 satisfy the hypotheses of the Mean Value Theorem on the given interval, and which do not? Give reasons for your answers.


f(x) = {x² − x, −2 ≤ x ≤−1

2x² − 3x − 3, −1 < x ≤ 0

218
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Textbook Question

Absolute Extrema on Finite Closed Intervals


In Exercises 21–36, find the absolute maximum and minimum values of each function on the given interval. Then graph the function. Identify the points on the graph where the absolute extrema occur, and include their coordinates.


g(x) = √(4 − x²), −2 ≤ x ≤ 1

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Textbook Question

Checking Antiderivative Formulas


Verify the formulas in Exercises 57–62 by differentiation.


∫csc²((x − 1)/3)dx = −3cot((x − 1)/3) + C

37
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Textbook Question

Checking the Mean Value Theorem


Which of the functions in Exercises 7–12 satisfy the hypotheses of the Mean Value Theorem on the given interval, and which do not? Give reasons for your answers.


f(x) = {sinx / x, −π ≤ x < 0

0, x = 0

172
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Textbook Question

Checking the Mean Value Theorem


Which of the functions in Exercises 7–12 satisfy the hypotheses of the Mean Value Theorem on the given interval, and which do not? Give reasons for your answers.


f(x) = x²ᐟ³, [−1, 8]

163
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