Each of Exercises 43–48 gives the first derivative of a function y = ƒ(𝓍). (a) At what points, if any, does the graph of ƒ have a local maximum, local minimum, or inflection point? (b) Sketch the general shape of the graph.
y' = 𝓍⁴ ― 2𝓍²
Each of Exercises 43–48 gives the first derivative of a function y = ƒ(𝓍). (a) At what points, if any, does the graph of ƒ have a local maximum, local minimum, or inflection point? (b) Sketch the general shape of the graph.
y' = 𝓍⁴ ― 2𝓍²
Finding Position from Velocity or Acceleration
Exercises 41–44 give the velocity v = ds/dt and initial position of an object moving along a coordinate line. Find the object’s position at time t.
v = sin πt, s(0) = 0
In Exercises 9–66, graph the function using appropriate methods from the graphing procedures presented just before Example 9, identifying the coordinates of any local extreme points and inflection points. Then find coordinates of absolute extreme points, if any.
46. y = cos(x) + √3 * sin(x), 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π
Finding Position from Velocity or Acceleration
Exercises 45–48 give the acceleration a=d²s/dt², initial velocity, and initial position of an object moving on a coordinate line. Find the object’s position at time t.
a = 32, v(0) = 20, s(0) = 5
Graphs and Graphing
Graph the curves in Exercises 33–42.
______
y = 𝓍√4 ― 𝓍²
Finding Position from Velocity or Acceleration
Exercises 41–44 give the velocity v = ds/dt and initial position of an object moving along a coordinate line. Find the object’s position at time t.
v = 9.8t + 5, s(0) = 10