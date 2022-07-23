The range R of a projectile fired from the origin over horizontal ground is the distance from the origin to the point of impact. If the projectile is fired with an initial velocity at an angle with the horizontal, then in Chapter 13 we find that R-v_0^2/g(sin 2α) where g is the downward acceleration due to gravity. Find the angle α for which the range R is the largest possible.
Each of Exercises 43–48 gives the first derivative of a function y = ƒ(𝓍). (a) At what points, if any, does the graph of ƒ have a local maximum, local minimum, or inflection point? (b) Sketch the general shape of the graph.
y' = 𝓍⁴ ― 2𝓍²
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Key Concepts
First Derivative Test
Inflection Points
Graph Sketching
In Exercises 49–52, graph each function. Then use the function’s first derivative to explain what you see.
y = 𝓍²/³ + (𝓍―1)²/³
In Exercises 9–66, graph the function using appropriate methods from the graphing procedures presented just before Example 9, identifying the coordinates of any local extreme points and inflection points. Then find coordinates of absolute extreme points, if any.
46. y = cos(x) + √3 * sin(x), 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π
Applications
Classical accounts tell us that a 170-oar trireme (ancient Greek or Roman warship) once covered 184 sea miles in 24 hours. Explain why at some point during this feat the trireme’s speed exceeded 7.5 knots (sea or nautical miles per hour).
Each of Exercises 43–48 gives the first derivative of a function y = ƒ(𝓍). (a) At what points, if any, does the graph of ƒ have a local maximum, local minimum, or inflection point? (b) Sketch the general shape of the graph.
y' = 𝓍² ― 𝓍―6
Finding Position from Velocity or Acceleration
Exercises 45–48 give the acceleration a=d²s/dt², initial velocity, and initial position of an object moving on a coordinate line. Find the object’s position at time t.
a = 32, v(0) = 20, s(0) = 5