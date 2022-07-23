Roots (Zeros)
Show that the functions in Exercises 19–26 have exactly one zero in the given interval.
r(θ) = 2θ − cos²θ + √2, (−∞, ∞)
Roots (Zeros)
Show that the functions in Exercises 19–26 have exactly one zero in the given interval.
r(θ) = 2θ − cos²θ + √2, (−∞, ∞)
Finding Extrema from Graphs
In Exercises 15–20, sketch the graph of each function and determine whether the function has any absolute extreme values on its domain. Explain how your answer is consistent with Theorem 1.
g(x) = {−x, 0 ≤ x < 1
x − 1, 1 ≤ x ≤ 2
101. In Exercises 101 and 102, the graph of f' is given. Determine x-values corresponding to local minima, local maxima, and inflection points for the graph of f.
Use the linear approximation (1 + x)ᵏ ≈ 1 + kx to find an approximation for the function f(x) for values of x near zero.
c. f(x) = 1/√(1 + x)
109. Suppose the derivative of the function y = f(x) is
y'=(x-1)^2(x-2).
At what points, if any, does the graph of f have a local minimum, local maximum, or
point of inflection? (Hint: Draw the sign pattern for y'.)
In Exercises 53 and 54, find both dy/dx (treating y as a differentiable function of x) and dx/dy (treating x as a differentiable function of y). How do dy/dx and dx/dy seem to be related?
53. xy³ + x²y = 6