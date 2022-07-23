Identify the inflection points and local maxima and minima of the functions graphed in Exercises 1–8. Identify the open intervals on which the functions are differentiable and the graphs are concave up and concave down.
5. y=x+sin(2x), -2π/3≤x≤2π/3
Identify the inflection points and local maxima and minima of the functions graphed in Exercises 1–8. Identify the open intervals on which the functions are differentiable and the graphs are concave up and concave down.
5. y=x+sin(2x), -2π/3≤x≤2π/3
Roots (Zeros)
Show that the functions in Exercises 19–26 have exactly one zero in the given interval.
g(t) = 1/(1 − t) + √(1 + t) − 3.1, (−1, 1)
Root Finding
5. Use Newton's method to find the positive fourth root of 2 by solving the equation x^4 -2 = 0. Start with x_0 = 1 and find x_2.
Each of Exercises 67–88 gives the first derivative of a continuous function y=f(x). Find y'' and then use Steps 2–4 of the graphing procedure described in this section to sketch the general shape of the graph of f.
71. y' = x(x² - 12)
Sketch the graphs of the rational functions in Exercises 53–60.
𝓍⁴ ― 1
y = ------------------
𝓍²
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
ds/dt = 1 + cos t, s(0) = 4