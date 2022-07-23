A cone is formed from a circular piece of material of radius 1 meter by removing a section of angle θ and then joining the two straight edges. Determine the largest possible volume for the cone.
Finding Extrema from Graphs
In Exercises 7–10, find the absolute extreme values and where they occur.
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Key Concepts
Absolute Extrema
Endpoints of a Graph
Critical Points
Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫x⁻¹ᐟ³ dx
Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(8y − 2 / y¹ᐟ⁴) dy
Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(1 + tan²θ)dθ (Hint:1 + tan²θ = sec²θ)
Roots (Zeros)
Show that the functions in Exercises 19–26 have exactly one zero in the given interval.
f(x) = x⁴ + 3x + 1, [−2, −1]
Absolute Extrema on Finite Closed Intervals
In Exercises 21–36, find the absolute maximum and minimum values of each function on the given interval. Then graph the function. Identify the points on the graph where the absolute extrema occur, and include their coordinates.
h(x) = ³√x, −1 ≤ x ≤ 8