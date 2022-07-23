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Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 4 - Applications of DerivativesProblem 4.5.42
Chapter 4, Problem 4.5.42

A cone is formed from a circular piece of material of radius 1 meter by removing a section of angle θ and then joining the two straight edges. Determine the largest possible volume for the cone.
cone

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First, understand that the cone is formed by removing a sector of angle θ from a circle of radius 1 meter. The remaining part of the circle is then shaped into a cone.
The arc length of the removed sector is given by the formula: arc length = θ * radius = θ * 1 = θ. The remaining arc length, which forms the base circumference of the cone, is 2π - θ.
The radius of the base of the cone can be found using the formula for circumference: C = 2πr, where C is the circumference of the base. Thus, r = (2π - θ) / (2π).
The slant height of the cone is the original radius of the circle, which is 1 meter. Use the Pythagorean theorem to find the height of the cone: height = sqrt(1^2 - r^2).
The volume of the cone is given by the formula: V = (1/3)πr^2h. Substitute the expressions for r and h into this formula to express the volume in terms of θ, and then find the value of θ that maximizes the volume.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Volume of a Cone

The volume of a cone can be calculated using the formula V = (1/3)πr²h, where r is the radius of the base and h is the height of the cone. Understanding this formula is crucial for determining the maximum volume of the cone formed from the circular piece of material.
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Finding Volume Using Disks

Geometry of the Cone

When a sector of a circle is removed to form a cone, the radius of the original circle becomes the slant height of the cone. The angle θ determines the dimensions of the cone, including its base radius and height, which are essential for calculating the volume.
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Optimization in Calculus

Optimization involves finding the maximum or minimum values of a function. In this context, we need to apply calculus techniques, such as taking derivatives and setting them to zero, to find the angle θ that maximizes the volume of the cone formed from the circular material.
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Intro to Applied Optimization: Maximizing Area
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