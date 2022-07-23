Finding Functions from Derivatives
In Exercises 31–36, find all possible functions with the given derivative.
a. y′ = x
Finding Functions from Derivatives
In Exercises 31–36, find all possible functions with the given derivative.
a. y′ = x
Finding Functions from Derivatives
In Exercises 31–36, find all possible functions with the given derivative.
a. y' = 1 / 2√x
In Exercises 9–66, graph the function using appropriate methods from the graphing procedures presented just before Example 9, identifying the coordinates of any local extreme points and inflection points. Then find coordinates of absolute extreme points, if any.
33. y = (x² - x + 1) / (x - 1)
Finding Functions from Derivatives
In Exercises 31–36, find all possible functions with the given derivative.
a. y′ = −1 / x²
In Exercises 9–66, graph the function using appropriate methods from the graphing procedures presented just before Example 9, identifying the coordinates of any local extreme points and inflection points. Then find coordinates of absolute extreme points, if any.
30. y = (x² - 4) / (x² - 2)
Finding Functions from Derivatives
Suppose that f'(x) = 2x for all x. Find f(2) if
b. f(1) = 0