Integration Techniques

Integration techniques are methods used to find antiderivatives. For the derivative y' = 1 / 2√x, recognizing the form of the function is crucial. The expression 1 / 2√x can be rewritten as x^(-1/2), which is a power function. Applying the power rule for integration, you add 1 to the exponent and divide by the new exponent to find the antiderivative.