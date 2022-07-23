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Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 4 - Applications of DerivativesProblem 34a
Chapter 4, Problem 34a

Finding Functions from Derivatives


In Exercises 31–36, find all possible functions with the given derivative.


a. y' = 1 / 2√x

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that finding a function from its derivative involves integration. The given derivative is \( y' = \frac{1}{2\sqrt{x}} \).
Step 2: Rewrite the derivative in a form that is easier to integrate. Note that \( \frac{1}{2\sqrt{x}} \) can be expressed as \( \frac{1}{2}x^{-1/2} \).
Step 3: Integrate the expression \( \frac{1}{2}x^{-1/2} \) with respect to \( x \). Use the power rule for integration, which states that \( \int x^n \, dx = \frac{x^{n+1}}{n+1} + C \), where \( n \neq -1 \).
Step 4: Apply the power rule to \( \frac{1}{2}x^{-1/2} \). The integral becomes \( \frac{1}{2} \int x^{-1/2} \, dx = \frac{1}{2} \cdot \frac{x^{1/2}}{1/2} + C \). Simplify this expression.
Step 5: Simplify the result from the integration to find the general form of the function \( y(x) \). Don't forget to include the constant of integration \( C \), which represents all possible functions that have the given derivative.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Antiderivatives

Antiderivatives, or indefinite integrals, are functions that reverse the process of differentiation. To find a function from its derivative, you need to determine its antiderivative. This involves integrating the derivative function, which in this case is y' = 1 / 2√x, to find the original function y(x).
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Antiderivatives

Integration Techniques

Integration techniques are methods used to find antiderivatives. For the derivative y' = 1 / 2√x, recognizing the form of the function is crucial. The expression 1 / 2√x can be rewritten as x^(-1/2), which is a power function. Applying the power rule for integration, you add 1 to the exponent and divide by the new exponent to find the antiderivative.
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Introduction to Indefinite Integrals

Constant of Integration

The constant of integration is an arbitrary constant added to the antiderivative of a function. When integrating a derivative to find the original function, the constant accounts for any vertical shifts in the graph of the function. Since differentiation eliminates constants, the antiderivative must include this constant to represent all possible original functions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graphs and Graphing


Graph the curves in Exercises 33–42.


y = 𝓍³ (8―𝓍 )

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 9–66, graph the function using appropriate methods from the graphing procedures presented just before Example 9, identifying the coordinates of any local extreme points and inflection points. Then find coordinates of absolute extreme points, if any.

33. y = (x² - x + 1) / (x - 1)

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Textbook Question

Finding Functions from Derivatives


In Exercises 31–36, find all possible functions with the given derivative.


b. y′ = x²

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Textbook Question

Finding Functions from Derivatives


In Exercises 31–36, find all possible functions with the given derivative.


a. y′ = −1 / x²

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 9–66, graph the function using appropriate methods from the graphing procedures presented just before Example 9, identifying the coordinates of any local extreme points and inflection points. Then find coordinates of absolute extreme points, if any.

36. y = (x³ + x - 2) / (x - x²)

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Textbook Question

Finding Functions from Derivatives


In Exercises 31–36, find all possible functions with the given derivative.


c. y' = sin (2t) + cos (t/2)

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