Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
d²r/dt² = 2/t³; dr/dt|ₜ ₌ ₁ =1, r(1) = 1
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
d²r/dt² = 2/t³; dr/dt|ₜ ₌ ₁ =1, r(1) = 1
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 15–18:
a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and those on which it is decreasing.
b. Identify the function’s local and absolute extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.
Applications
Stopping a motorcycle The State of Illinois Cycle Rider Safety Program requires motorcycle riders to be able to brake from 30 mph (44 ft/sec) to 0 in 45 ft. What constant deceleration does it take to do that?
Finding Extrema from Graphs
In Exercises 11–14, match the table with a graph.
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
dy/dx = 3x⁻²ᐟ³, y(−1) = −5
Identify the inflection points and local maxima and minima of the functions graphed in Exercises 1–8. Identify the open intervals on which the functions are differentiable and the graphs are concave up and concave down.
4. y=9/14x^(1/3)(x^2-7)