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Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 4 - Applications of DerivativesProblem 4.3.17
Chapter 4, Problem 4.3.17

Identifying Extrema


In Exercises 15–18:


a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and those on which it is decreasing.


b. Identify the function’s local and absolute extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.


Graph of a function showing local maxima and minima, with labeled axes indicating increasing and decreasing intervals.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Observe the graph of the function y = f(x) and identify the critical points where the function changes direction. These points are typically where the derivative is zero or undefined.
Determine the intervals where the function is increasing. A function is increasing on an interval if its derivative is positive over that interval. From the graph, identify the segments where the slope of the function is positive.
Determine the intervals where the function is decreasing. A function is decreasing on an interval if its derivative is negative over that interval. From the graph, identify the segments where the slope of the function is negative.
Identify the local extrema by examining the critical points. A local maximum occurs where the function changes from increasing to decreasing, and a local minimum occurs where the function changes from decreasing to increasing.
Identify the absolute extrema by comparing the values of the function at the critical points and endpoints of the interval. The highest value is the absolute maximum, and the lowest value is the absolute minimum.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Increasing and Decreasing Intervals

A function is increasing on an interval if, for any two points within the interval, a larger x-value results in a larger y-value. Conversely, it is decreasing if a larger x-value results in a smaller y-value. To determine these intervals, one can analyze the graph's slope or use the first derivative test, where a positive derivative indicates increasing and a negative derivative indicates decreasing.
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Determining Where a Function is Increasing & Decreasing

Local and Absolute Extrema

Local extrema are points where a function reaches a local maximum or minimum within a neighborhood, while absolute extrema are the highest or lowest points over the entire domain. Local extrema occur where the derivative changes sign, and absolute extrema can be found by evaluating the function at critical points and endpoints. The graph helps visualize these points as peaks (maxima) or troughs (minima).
Recommended video:
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Finding Extrema Graphically

Critical Points

Critical points of a function occur where its derivative is zero or undefined, indicating potential local maxima, minima, or points of inflection. These points are crucial for identifying intervals of increase or decrease and locating extrema. By analyzing the graph or calculating the derivative, one can pinpoint these critical points and assess their nature using the first or second derivative tests.
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Critical Points
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Initial Value Problems


Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.


d²r/dt² = 2/t³; dr/dt|ₜ ₌ ₁ =1, r(1) = 1

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Textbook Question

Finding Indefinite Integrals


In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.


∫(−2cost) dt

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Textbook Question

Applications


Stopping a motorcycle The State of Illinois Cycle Rider Safety Program requires motorcycle riders to be able to brake from 30 mph (44 ft/sec) to 0 in 45 ft. What constant deceleration does it take to do that?

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Textbook Question

Initial Value Problems


Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.


dy/dx = 3x⁻²ᐟ³, y(−1) = −5

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Textbook Question

Theory and Examples


[Technology Exercise] Graph the functions in Exercises 63–66. Then find the extreme values of the function on the interval and say where they occur.


h(x) = |x + 2| − |x − 3|, −∞ < x < ∞

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Textbook Question

Identify the inflection points and local maxima and minima of the functions graphed in Exercises 1–8. Identify the open intervals on which the functions are differentiable and the graphs are concave up and concave down.

4. y=9/14x^(1/3)(x^2-7)

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