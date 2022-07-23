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Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 4 - Applications of DerivativesProblem 4.7.104
Chapter 4, Problem 4.7.104

Applications


Stopping a motorcycle The State of Illinois Cycle Rider Safety Program requires motorcycle riders to be able to brake from 30 mph (44 ft/sec) to 0 in 45 ft. What constant deceleration does it take to do that?

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Textbook Question

Identifying Extrema


In Exercises 15–18:


a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and those on which it is decreasing.


b. Identify the function’s local and absolute extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.


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Textbook Question

Finding Indefinite Integrals


In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.


∫(−2cost) dt

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Textbook Question

Finding Extrema from Graphs


In Exercises 11–14, match the table with a graph.


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Textbook Question

41. Among all triangles in the first quadrant formed by the x-axis, the y-axis, and tangent lines to the graph of y=3x-x^2, what is the smallest possible area?

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Textbook Question

Initial Value Problems


Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.


dy/dx = 3x⁻²ᐟ³, y(−1) = −5

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Textbook Question

Identify the inflection points and local maxima and minima of the functions graphed in Exercises 1–8. Identify the open intervals on which the functions are differentiable and the graphs are concave up and concave down.

4. y=9/14x^(1/3)(x^2-7)

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