Roots (Zeros)
a. Plot the zeros of each polynomial on a line together with the zeros of its first derivative.
iii. y = x³ − 3x² + 4 = (x + 1)(x − 2)²
Roots (Zeros)
a. Plot the zeros of each polynomial on a line together with the zeros of its first derivative.
iii. y = x³ − 3x² + 4 = (x + 1)(x − 2)²
Roots (Zeros)
a. Plot the zeros of each polynomial on a line together with the zeros of its first derivative.
iv. y = x³ − 33x² + 216x = x(x - 9)(x − 24)
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 19–40:
b. Identify the function’s local extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.
f(θ) = 3θ² − 4θ³
Theory and Examples
In Exercises 51 and 52, give reasons for your answers.
Let f(x) = (x − 2)²ᐟ³.
b. Show that the only local extreme value of f occurs at x = 2.
Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
x⁻³/2 + x²
Analyzing Functions from Derivatives
Answer the following questions about the functions whose derivatives are given in Exercises 1–14:
b. On what open intervals is f increasing or decreasing?
f′(x) = (x − 1)²(x + 2)