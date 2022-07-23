Roots (Zeros)
a. Plot the zeros of each polynomial on a line together with the zeros of its first derivative.
iii. y = x³ − 3x² + 4 = (x + 1)(x − 2)²
Roots (Zeros)
a. Plot the zeros of each polynomial on a line together with the zeros of its first derivative.
iii. y = x³ − 3x² + 4 = (x + 1)(x − 2)²
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 19–40:
b. Identify the function’s local extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.
f(θ) = 3θ² − 4θ³
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 19–40:
b. Identify the function’s local extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.
f(r) = 3r³ + 16r
Analyzing Functions from Derivatives
Answer the following questions about the functions whose derivatives are given in Exercises 1–14:
a. What are the critical points of f?
f′(x) = (x − 1)²(x + 2)
Roots (Zeros)
a. Plot the zeros of each polynomial on a line together with the zeros of its first derivative.
i. y = x² − 4
Analyzing Functions from Derivatives
Answer the following questions about the functions whose derivatives are given in Exercises 1–14:
b. On what open intervals is f increasing or decreasing?
f′(x) = (x − 1)²(x + 2)