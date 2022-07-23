As a result of a heavy rain, the volume of water in a reservoir increased by 1400 acre-ft in 24 hours. Show that at some instant during that period the reservoir’s volume was increasing at a rate in excess of 225,000 gal/min. (An acre-foot is 43,560 ft³, the volume that would cover 1 acre to the depth of 1 ft. A cubic foot holds 7.48 gal.)
In Exercises 9–66, graph the function using appropriate methods from the graphing procedures presented just before Example 9, identifying the coordinates of any local extreme points and inflection points. Then find coordinates of absolute extreme points, if any.
y=1-(x+1)^3
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Key Concepts
Graphing Functions
Local Extreme Points
Inflection Points
Theory and Examples
In Exercises 51 and 52, give reasons for your answers.
Let f(x) = |x³ − 9x|.
d. Determine all extrema of f.
Applications
Suppose that f(x) = d/dx (1 − √x) and g(x) = d/dx (x + 2).
Find:
∫[f(x) + g(x)] dx
In Exercises 9–66, graph the function using appropriate methods from the graphing procedures presented just before Example 9, identifying the coordinates of any local extreme points and inflection points. Then find coordinates of absolute extreme points, if any.
y = (x² - 49) / (x² + 5x - 14)
The Mean Value Theorem
a. Show that the equation 𝓍⁴ + 2𝓍² ― 2 = 0 has exactly one solution on [0,1] .
[Technology Exercises] b.Find the solution to as many decimal places as you can.
106. Motion Along a Line The graphs in Exercises 105 and 106 show the position s=f(t) of an object moving up and down on a coordinate line. At approximately what times is the (d) When is the acceleration positive? Negative?