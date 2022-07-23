Applications
Suppose that f(x) = d/dx (1 − √x) and g(x) = d/dx (x + 2).
Find:
∫[f(x) + g(x)] dx
Applications
Suppose that f(x) = d/dx (1 − √x) and g(x) = d/dx (x + 2).
Find:
∫[f(x) + g(x)] dx
In Exercises 9–66, graph the function using appropriate methods from the graphing procedures presented just before Example 9, identifying the coordinates of any local extreme points and inflection points. Then find coordinates of absolute extreme points, if any.
y=1-(x+1)^3
The Mean Value Theorem
a. Show that the equation 𝓍⁴ + 2𝓍² ― 2 = 0 has exactly one solution on [0,1] .
[Technology Exercises] b.Find the solution to as many decimal places as you can.
Theory and Examples
In Exercises 51 and 52, give reasons for your answers.
Let f(x) = |x³ − 9x|.
b. Does f'(-3) exist?
Applications
Suppose that f(x) = d/dx (1 − √x) and g(x) = d/dx (x + 2).
Find:
∫[−f(x)] dx
106. Motion Along a Line The graphs in Exercises 105 and 106 show the position s=f(t) of an object moving up and down on a coordinate line. At approximately what times is the (d) When is the acceleration positive? Negative?