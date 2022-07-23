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Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 4 - Applications of DerivativesProblem 4.7.109e
Chapter 4, Problem 4.7.109e

Applications


Suppose that f(x) = d/dx (1 − √x) and g(x) = d/dx (x + 2).


Find:


∫[f(x) + g(x)] dx

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Textbook Question

Theory and Examples


In Exercises 51 and 52, give reasons for your answers.


Let f(x) = |x³ − 9x|.


d. Determine all extrema of f.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 9–66, graph the function using appropriate methods from the graphing procedures presented just before Example 9, identifying the coordinates of any local extreme points and inflection points. Then find coordinates of absolute extreme points, if any.

y = (x² - 49) / (x² + 5x - 14)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 9–66, graph the function using appropriate methods from the graphing procedures presented just before Example 9, identifying the coordinates of any local extreme points and inflection points. Then find coordinates of absolute extreme points, if any.

y=1-(x+1)^3

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Textbook Question

The Mean Value Theorem                                                                                                                                                                  

                                                                                                                                                                                        

 a. Show that the equation 𝓍⁴ + 2𝓍² ― 2 = 0 has exactly one solution on [0,1] .

         

[Technology Exercises] b.Find the solution to as many decimal places as you can.  

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Textbook Question

Applications


Suppose that f(x) = d/dx (1 − √x) and g(x) = d/dx (x + 2).


Find:


∫[−f(x)] dx

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Textbook Question

106. Motion Along a Line The graphs in Exercises 105 and 106 show the position s=f(t) of an object moving up and down on a coordinate line. At approximately what times is the (d) When is the acceleration positive? Negative?

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