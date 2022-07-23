Sketch the graph of a twice-differentiable function y=f(x) that passes through the points (-2,2), (-1,1), (0,0),(1,1), and (2,2) and whose first two derivatives have the following sign patterns.
Let ƒ(x) = 3x - x³ . Show that the equation ƒ(𝓍) = -4 has a solution in the interval [2,3] and use Newton’s method to find it.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Intermediate Value Theorem
Newton's Method
Derivatives
The ladder problem What is the approximate length (in feet) of the longest ladder you can carry horizontally around the corner of the corridor shown here? Round your answer down to the nearest foot.
Theory and Examples
Sketch the graph of a differentiable function y = f(x) that has a local minima at (1, 1) and (3, 3).
103. A function f(x) has domain (-2, 2). The graph below is a plot of the derivative of f, not a plot of f itself. In other words, this is a graph of y = f'(x). Either use this graph to determine on which intervals the graph of f is concave up and on which intervals the graph of f is concave down, or explain why this information cannot be determined from the graph.
Theory and Examples
Sketch the graph of a differentiable function y = f(x) that has a local maxima at (1, 1) and (3, 3)
Each of Exercises 89–92 shows the graphs of the first and second derivatives of a function y=f(x). Copy the picture and add to it a sketch of the approximate graph of f, given that the graph passes through the point P.