Intermediate Value Theorem

The Intermediate Value Theorem states that if a continuous function takes on two values at two points, it must take on every value between those two points at least once. In this case, we can evaluate ƒ(2) and ƒ(3) to show that the function changes sign over the interval [2,3], indicating that there is at least one solution to the equation ƒ(𝓍) = -4 within that interval.