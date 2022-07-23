Let ƒ(x) = 3x - x³ . Show that the equation ƒ(𝓍) = -4 has a solution in the interval [2,3] and use Newton’s method to find it.
Theory and Examples
Sketch the graph of a differentiable function y = f(x) that has a local minima at (1, 1) and (3, 3).
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Key Concepts
Differentiable Function
Local Minima
Graph Sketching
The ladder problem What is the approximate length (in feet) of the longest ladder you can carry horizontally around the corner of the corridor shown here? Round your answer down to the nearest foot.
Particle motion The positions of two particles on the s-axis are s₁ = cos t and s₂ = cos (t + π/4) .
b. When do the particles collide?
Particle motion The positions of two particles on the s-axis are s₁ = cos t and s₂ = cos (t + π/4) .
a. What is the farthest apart the particles ever get?
Theory and Examples
Sketch the graph of a differentiable function y = f(x) that has a local maxima at (1, 1) and (3, 3)
Each of Exercises 89–92 shows the graphs of the first and second derivatives of a function y=f(x). Copy the picture and add to it a sketch of the approximate graph of f, given that the graph passes through the point P.