Let ƒ(x) = 3x - x³ . Show that the equation ƒ(𝓍) = -4 has a solution in the interval [2,3] and use Newton’s method to find it.
Sketch the graph of a twice-differentiable function y=f(x) that passes through the points (-2,2), (-1,1), (0,0),(1,1), and (2,2) and whose first two derivatives have the following sign patterns.
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Key Concepts
First Derivative Test
Second Derivative Test
Critical Points and Inflection Points
The ladder problem What is the approximate length (in feet) of the longest ladder you can carry horizontally around the corner of the corridor shown here? Round your answer down to the nearest foot.
In Exercises 121–124, find the inflection points (if any) on the graph of the function and the coordinates of the points on the graph where the function has a local maximum or local minimum value. Then graph the function in a region large enough to show all these points simultaneously. Add to your picture the graphs of the function’s first and second derivatives. How are the values at which these graphs intersect the x-axis related to the graph of the function? In what other ways are the graphs of the derivatives related to the graph of the function?
123. y=(4/5)x^5+16x^2-25
106. Motion Along a Line The graphs in Exercises 105 and 106 show the position s=f(t) of an object moving up and down on a coordinate line. At approximately what times is the (b) velocity equal to zero?
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103. A function f(x) has domain (-2, 2). The graph below is a plot of the derivative of f, not a plot of f itself. In other words, this is a graph of y = f'(x). Either use this graph to determine on which intervals the graph of f is concave up and on which intervals the graph of f is concave down, or explain why this information cannot be determined from the graph.
Each of Exercises 89–92 shows the graphs of the first and second derivatives of a function y=f(x). Copy the picture and add to it a sketch of the approximate graph of f, given that the graph passes through the point P.