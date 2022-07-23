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Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 4 - Applications of DerivativesProblem 48
Chapter 4, Problem 48

The range R of a projectile fired from the origin over horizontal ground is the distance from the origin to the point of impact. If the projectile is fired with an initial velocity at an angle with the horizontal, then in Chapter 13 we find that R-v_0^2/g(sin 2α) where g is the downward acceleration due to gravity. Find the angle α for which the range R is the largest possible.

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To find the angle \( \alpha \) that maximizes the range \( R \), we start with the given formula for the range: \( R = \frac{v_0^2}{g} \sin(2\alpha) \).
Recognize that the expression \( \sin(2\alpha) \) is maximized when \( \sin(2\alpha) = 1 \), because the sine function reaches its maximum value of 1.
Set \( \sin(2\alpha) = 1 \) to find the angle \( 2\alpha \). This occurs when \( 2\alpha = \frac{\pi}{2} + 2k\pi \), where \( k \) is an integer.
Solve for \( \alpha \) by dividing both sides of the equation \( 2\alpha = \frac{\pi}{2} \) by 2, giving \( \alpha = \frac{\pi}{4} \).
Thus, the angle \( \alpha \) that maximizes the range \( R \) is \( \frac{\pi}{4} \) radians, or 45 degrees.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Projectile Motion

Projectile motion refers to the motion of an object thrown or projected into the air, subject to only the acceleration of gravity. It involves two components: horizontal motion with constant velocity and vertical motion with constant acceleration due to gravity. Understanding these components is crucial for analyzing the trajectory and range of a projectile.
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Derivatives Applied To Acceleration Example 2

Trigonometric Functions

Trigonometric functions, such as sine and cosine, are essential for resolving the components of projectile motion. In this context, the function sin(2α) is used to determine the range of the projectile. These functions help in calculating angles and distances in problems involving periodic phenomena or circular motion.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Optimization in Calculus

Optimization involves finding the maximum or minimum values of a function. In this problem, we need to find the angle α that maximizes the range R of the projectile. This requires understanding how to use derivatives to find critical points and determine whether they correspond to maxima or minima, a fundamental concept in calculus.
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Intro to Applied Optimization: Maximizing Area
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Each of Exercises 43–48 gives the first derivative of a function y = ƒ(𝓍). (a) At what points, if any, does the graph of ƒ have a local maximum, local minimum, or inflection point? (b) Sketch the general shape of the graph.

y' = 𝓍⁴ ― 2𝓍² 

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 49–52, graph each function. Then use the function’s first derivative to explain what you see.

y = 𝓍²/³ + (𝓍―1)²/³ 

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 9–66, graph the function using appropriate methods from the graphing procedures presented just before Example 9, identifying the coordinates of any local extreme points and inflection points. Then find coordinates of absolute extreme points, if any.

46. y = cos(x) + √3 * sin(x), 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π

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Textbook Question

Sketch the graphs of the rational functions in Exercises 53–60.

y= (x + 1) / (x - 3)

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Textbook Question

Applications


Classical accounts tell us that a 170-oar trireme (ancient Greek or Roman warship) once covered 184 sea miles in 24 hours. Explain why at some point during this feat the trireme’s speed exceeded 7.5 knots (sea or nautical miles per hour).

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Textbook Question

Finding Position from Velocity or Acceleration


Exercises 45–48 give the acceleration a=d²s/dt², initial velocity, and initial position of an object moving on a coordinate line. Find the object’s position at time t.


a = 32, v(0) = 20, s(0) = 5

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