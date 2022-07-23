Theory and Examples
Determine the values of constants a and b so that f(x) = ax² + bx has an absolute maximum at the point (1,2).
Theory and Examples
Determine the values of constants a and b so that f(x) = ax² + bx has an absolute maximum at the point (1,2).
30. Find a positive number for which the sum of its reciprocal and four times its square is the smallest possible.
Applications
Liftoff from Earth A rocket lifts off the surface of Earth with a constant acceleration of 20 m/sec². How fast will the rocket be going 1 min later?
Finding Functions from Derivatives
Suppose that f(0) = 5 and that f'(x) = 2 for all x. Must f(x) = 2x + 5 for all x? Give reasons for your answer.
93. The accompanying figure shows a portion of the graph of a twice-differentiable function y=f(x). At each of the five labeled points, classify y' and \(\y\)'' as positive, negative, or zero.
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32. Answer Exercise 31 if one piece is bent into a square and the other into a circle.