Each of Exercises 67–88 gives the first derivative of a continuous function y=f(x). Find y'' and then use Steps 2–4 of the graphing procedure described in this section to sketch the general shape of the graph of f.
69. y' = x(x - 3)²
Each of Exercises 67–88 gives the first derivative of a continuous function y=f(x). Find y'' and then use Steps 2–4 of the graphing procedure described in this section to sketch the general shape of the graph of f.
69. y' = x(x - 3)²
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
dy/dx = 2x − 7, y(2) = 0
Theory and Examples
Determine the values of constants a and b so that f(x) = ax² + bx has an absolute maximum at the point (1,2).
Theory and Examples
67. An inequality for positive integers Show that if a, b, c, and d are positive integers, then
[(a^2+1)(b^2+1)(c^2+1)(d^2+1)]/abcd ≥ 16
Finding Functions from Derivatives
Suppose that f(0) = 5 and that f'(x) = 2 for all x. Must f(x) = 2x + 5 for all x? Give reasons for your answer.
32. Answer Exercise 31 if one piece is bent into a square and the other into a circle.