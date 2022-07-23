Absolute Maximum

An absolute maximum of a function is the highest point over its entire domain. For a function f(x), it occurs at a point x = c if f(c) ≥ f(x) for all x in the domain. In this problem, the function f(x) = ax² + bx must have its highest value at the point (1,2), meaning f(1) = 2 and f(x) ≤ 2 for all x.