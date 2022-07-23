Theory and Examples
Determine the values of constants a and b so that f(x) = ax² + bx has an absolute maximum at the point (1,2).
Theory and Examples
Determine the values of constants a and b so that f(x) = ax² + bx has an absolute maximum at the point (1,2).
Theory and Examples
67. An inequality for positive integers Show that if a, b, c, and d are positive integers, then
[(a^2+1)(b^2+1)(c^2+1)(d^2+1)]/abcd ≥ 16
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 19–40:
a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and those on which it is decreasing.
b. Identify the function’s local extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.
f(x) = (x² − 3) / (x − 2), x ≠ 2
Checking the Mean Value Theorem
Which of the functions in Exercises 7–12 satisfy the hypotheses of the Mean Value Theorem on the given interval, and which do not? Give reasons for your answers.
f(x) = √(x(1 − x)), [0, 1]
93. The accompanying figure shows a portion of the graph of a twice-differentiable function y=f(x). At each of the five labeled points, classify y' and \(\y\)'' as positive, negative, or zero.
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32. Answer Exercise 31 if one piece is bent into a square and the other into a circle.