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Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 4 - Applications of DerivativesProblem 4.7.102
Chapter 4, Problem 4.7.102

Applications


Liftoff from Earth A rocket lifts off the surface of Earth with a constant acceleration of 20 m/sec². How fast will the rocket be going 1 min later?

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Textbook Question

Theory and Examples


Determine the values of constants a and b so that f(x) = ax² + bx has an absolute maximum at the point (1,2).

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Textbook Question

Theory and Examples

67. An inequality for positive integers Show that if a, b, c, and d are positive integers, then

[(a^2+1)(b^2+1)(c^2+1)(d^2+1)]/abcd ≥ 16

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Textbook Question

Identifying Extrema


In Exercises 19–40:


a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and those on which it is decreasing.


b. Identify the function’s local extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.


f(x) = (x² − 3) / (x − 2), x ≠ 2

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Textbook Question

Checking the Mean Value Theorem


Which of the functions in Exercises 7–12 satisfy the hypotheses of the Mean Value Theorem on the given interval, and which do not? Give reasons for your answers.


f(x) = √(x(1 − x)), [0, 1]

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Textbook Question

93. The accompanying figure shows a portion of the graph of a twice-differentiable function y=f(x). At each of the five labeled points, classify y' and \(\y\)'' as positive, negative, or zero.

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Textbook Question

32. Answer Exercise 31 if one piece is bent into a square and the other into a circle.

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