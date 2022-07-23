A customer has asked you to design an open-top rectangular stainless steel vat. It is to have a square base and a volume of 32 ft³ , to be welded from quarter-inch plate, and to weigh no more than necessary. What dimensions do you recommend?
Your company can manufacture x hundred grade A tires and y hundred grade B tires a day, where 0 ≤ x ≤ 4 and y = (40 - 10x)/(5-x). Your profit on a grade A tire is twice your profit on a grade B tire. What is the most profitable number of each kind to make?
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Key Concepts
Constraints and Feasible Region
Profit Function
Optimization Techniques
An isosceles triangle has its vertex at the origin and its base parallel to the x-axis with the vertices above the axis on the curve y = 27 - x2. Find the largest area the triangle can have.
Particle motion The positions of two particles on the s-axis are s₁ = cos t and s₂ = cos (t + π/4) .
b. When do the particles collide?
Particle motion The positions of two particles on the s-axis are s₁ = cos t and s₂ = cos (t + π/4) .
a. What is the farthest apart the particles ever get?
The sum of two nonnegative numbers is 36. Find the numbers if
a. the difference of their square roots is to be as large as possible.
b. the sum of their square roots is to be as large as possible.
Theory and Examples
Sketch the graph of a differentiable function y = f(x) that has a local maxima at (1, 1) and (3, 3)