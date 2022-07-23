A customer has asked you to design an open-top rectangular stainless steel vat. It is to have a square base and a volume of 32 ft³ , to be welded from quarter-inch plate, and to weigh no more than necessary. What dimensions do you recommend?
Particle motion The positions of two particles on the s-axis are s₁ = cos t and s₂ = cos (t + π/4) .
a. What is the farthest apart the particles ever get?
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Key Concepts
Position Functions
Distance Between Two Points
Maximization Techniques
Theory and Examples
Sketch the graph of a differentiable function y = f(x) that has a local minima at (1, 1) and (3, 3).
Your company can manufacture x hundred grade A tires and y hundred grade B tires a day, where 0 ≤ x ≤ 4 and y = (40 - 10x)/(5-x). Your profit on a grade A tire is twice your profit on a grade B tire. What is the most profitable number of each kind to make?
An isosceles triangle has its vertex at the origin and its base parallel to the x-axis with the vertices above the axis on the curve y = 27 - x2. Find the largest area the triangle can have.
Particle motion The positions of two particles on the s-axis are s₁ = cos t and s₂ = cos (t + π/4) .
b. When do the particles collide?
Theory and Examples
Sketch the graph of a differentiable function y = f(x) that has a local maxima at (1, 1) and (3, 3)