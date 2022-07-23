Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 4 - Applications of DerivativesProblem 68b
Chapter 4, Problem 68b

Particle motion The positions of two particles on the s-axis are s₁ = cos t and s₂ = cos (t + π/4) .


b. When do the particles collide?

Verified step by step guidance
1
To find when the particles collide, we need to determine when their positions are equal. Set the position functions equal to each other: \( \cos t = \cos (t + \frac{\pi}{4}) \).
Recall the trigonometric identity for cosine: \( \cos A = \cos B \) implies \( A = 2n\pi \pm B \) for integer \( n \). Apply this identity to the equation \( \cos t = \cos (t + \frac{\pi}{4}) \).
This gives us two possible equations: \( t = 2n\pi + (t + \frac{\pi}{4}) \) and \( t = 2n\pi - (t + \frac{\pi}{4}) \).
Solve each equation for \( t \). For the first equation, simplify to find \( 0 = 2n\pi + \frac{\pi}{4} \), which is not possible. For the second equation, simplify to find \( 2t = 2n\pi - \frac{\pi}{4} \).
Solve the second equation for \( t \) to find the specific times when the particles collide. This will give you the values of \( t \) in terms of \( n \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Particle Position Functions

In this context, the positions of the two particles are given by the functions s₁ = cos(t) and s₂ = cos(t + π/4). These functions describe how the position of each particle changes over time, with 't' representing time. Understanding these functions is crucial for determining when the particles are at the same position, which is essential for solving the collision problem.
Recommended video:
5:20
Relations and Functions

Collision Condition

For two particles to collide, their positions must be equal at the same time. This means we need to set the position functions equal to each other: cos(t) = cos(t + π/4). Solving this equation will yield the values of 't' at which the particles occupy the same position on the s-axis, indicating a collision.
Recommended video:
06:46
Initial Value Problems Example 1

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities, such as the cosine addition formula, are essential for simplifying and solving equations involving trigonometric functions. In this case, using the identity cos(a + b) = cos(a)cos(b) - sin(a)sin(b) can help in transforming the collision condition into a more manageable form, allowing for the determination of the specific times 't' when the particles collide.
Recommended video:
7:17
Verifying Trig Equations as Identities
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The ladder problem What is the approximate length (in feet) of the longest ladder you can carry horizontally around the corner of the corridor shown here? Round your answer down to the nearest foot.

367
views
Textbook Question

A customer has asked you to design an open-top rectangular stainless steel vat. It is to have a square base and a volume of 32 ft³ , to be welded from quarter-inch plate, and to weigh no more than necessary. What dimensions do you recommend?

225
views
Textbook Question

Theory and Examples


Sketch the graph of a differentiable function y = f(x) that has a local minima at (1, 1) and (3, 3).

212
views
Textbook Question

Your company can manufacture x hundred grade A tires and y hundred grade B tires a day, where 0 ≤ x ≤ 4 and y = (40 - 10x)/(5-x). Your profit on a grade A tire is twice your profit on a grade B tire. What is the most profitable number of each kind to make?

232
views
Textbook Question

Particle motion The positions of two particles on the s-axis are s₁ = cos t and s₂ = cos (t + π/4) .


a. What is the farthest apart the particles ever get?

238
views
Textbook Question

Theory and Examples


Sketch the graph of a differentiable function y = f(x) that has a local maxima at (1, 1) and (3, 3)

204
views