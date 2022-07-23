The ladder problem What is the approximate length (in feet) of the longest ladder you can carry horizontally around the corner of the corridor shown here? Round your answer down to the nearest foot.
Particle motion The positions of two particles on the s-axis are s₁ = cos t and s₂ = cos (t + π/4) .
b. When do the particles collide?
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Key Concepts
Particle Position Functions
Collision Condition
Trigonometric Identities
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Theory and Examples
Sketch the graph of a differentiable function y = f(x) that has a local minima at (1, 1) and (3, 3).
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Particle motion The positions of two particles on the s-axis are s₁ = cos t and s₂ = cos (t + π/4) .
a. What is the farthest apart the particles ever get?
Theory and Examples
Sketch the graph of a differentiable function y = f(x) that has a local maxima at (1, 1) and (3, 3)