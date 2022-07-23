Textbook Question
Find the area of the “triangular” region bounded on the left by x + y = 2, on the right by y = x², and above by y = 2.
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Find the area of the “triangular” region bounded on the left by x + y = 2, on the right by y = x², and above by y = 2.
Find dy/dx if y = ∫(From cos x to 0) 1/(1 - t²) dt.
Explain the main steps in your calculation.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.
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∫₁⁴ (1 + √u)¹/² du
√u
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.
∫⁰-π/3 sec x tan x dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 37–46.
∫(sin 2θ - cos 2θ)/(sin 2θ + cos 2θ)³dθ