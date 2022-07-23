Textbook Question
10 10
Suppose that Σ aₖ = -2 and Σ bₖ = 25. Find the value of
k = 1 k = 1
10
c. Σ (aₖ + bₖ - 1)
k = 1
28
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10 10
Suppose that Σ aₖ = -2 and Σ bₖ = 25. Find the value of
k = 1 k = 1
10
c. Σ (aₖ + bₖ - 1)
k = 1
Find dy/dx if y = ∫(From cos x to 0) 1/(1 - t²) dt.
Explain the main steps in your calculation.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.
_
∫₁⁴ (1 + √u)¹/² du
√u
20 20
Suppose that Σ aₖ = 0 and Σ bₖ = 7. Find the value of
k = 1 k = 1
20
a. Σ 3aₖ
k = 1
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.
∫₀^π/4 sec²x / (1 + 7 tan x)²/³ dx
Find the total area of the region enclosed by the curve x = y²/³ and the lines x = y and y = -1.